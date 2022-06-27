Shop Local
Chances of rain in the air

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s another hot week in paradise but some changes could be brewing.

On Monday we’ll start off hot and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102.

As we head into the evening hours, we could see some clouds making their way into our area giving us a 40 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will carry into Tuesday, giving us a 50 percent all throughout the day and bringing temperatures down into the mid-90s.

These chances of rain and 90 degree temperatures will stay with us until about Thursday, providing that much relief in our area.

Don’t get too used to it, we’ll bounce back up to the hundreds by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom line, don’t wash your cars! Don’t wear your new sneakers because they could get dirty with those chances of showers!

