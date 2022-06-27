Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
City of Laredo to host two Fourth of July events

City to hold two Fourth of July events
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Independence Day exactly a week away, the City of Laredo is planning a couple of events where you can party in the USA.

The festivities will kick off on July the third at Independence Hills Park.

Families will be able to get free entrance to the pool from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., listen to some free music and of course enjoy the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be plenty of food vendors and even a watermelon eating contest.

If you don’t get a chance to make it on Sunday, there will be another extravaganza taking place on the Fourth of July.

The city will have another event going on at Freddy Benavides Sports Complex at the Sisters of Mercy Water Park as well with fireworks going off at 9:30 p.m.

The city will also open all pools on the Fourth of July to allow families to cool off and have fun in the sun.

