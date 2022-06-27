Laredo community braces for effects of Roe V Wade decision

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The supreme court’s decision has many speaking out especially women in our community.

Many females took to the streets of downtown Laredo Friday afternoon to protest the supreme court’s decision to overturn the 50-year-old ruling of Roe V Wade.

Many gathered at the steps outside federal court and in the San Agustin Plaza to march and to speak their mind.

Yordi Rodriguez Canales, one of the speakers at the march says the ruling is unfair.

Canales says, “As a woman as a woman of color, I feel dehumanized I feel like a human’s everyday right to be able to control their bodies has been stripped away from me.”

She believes this decision will have long lasting repercussions in the future.

“Unfortunately, we are going to see more injury to women or people that can give birth and even death because of it.”

Valerie Gonzalez, another protester says the decision on Friday is a setback to women’s rights.

“I think it’s years of work that have just been dismissed completely. I think for us it’s just a total disrespect of bottle anatomy and not just only for women that identify as such and has those sorts of experiences as well.”

In Texas, the high court’s decision triggers a law that will ban nearly all abortions and make them a felony.

The “Trigger Law” was passed last year by the Texas legislature and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

This means this law says abortions will be outlawed in the state unless the mother’s life is in danger.

It will make performing an abortion in Texas a felony crime.

Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Meanwhile, at the Laredo Life Pregnancy Center, they are preparing for the increase in women visiting their office daily.

Roughly 15 to 20 women walk through the center, but they are expecting a 40 percent increase with the overturn of Roe V. Wade.

Cynthia Garduno executive director for the center says they are expecting more women seeking help.

Garduno says when people go online to search for pregnancy centers or abortion clinics in Laredo, their office’s name pops up.

However, it’s been nearly 20 years since the “New women’s center” in Laredo closed its doors.

That was the only clinic that would provide abortions.

Garduno says, they are a different type of center.

“It’s because we are a resource and educational resource center for them for people that are looking for items or maybe for information or education for referrals for abortions”, said Garduno.

She says they serve to educate pregnant women on whether they decide to continue with the pregnancy or not.

“We never will say that you cannot have an abortion, or you can have an abortion.”

She says if a woman decides to move forward with the pregnancy, they will do the best they can to guide them.

The center provides diapers, baby formula, and clothes to women in need.

In the meantime, more rallies are expected to take place in Laredo whether it’s for those in favor or against this historical ruling.

The closest centers for abortion to Laredo are in the states of New Mexico, Colorado, and Kansas.

On the other hand, the life center is asking the public for donations since they will see an increase in pregnant women at their center.

