Laredo Health Department offering free HIV testing

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In honor of Pride Month and National HIV Testing Day, the City of Laredo will be hosting an event.

The health department will be offering free HIV tests.

The event will take place on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Testing will be available at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.

For more information you can call the Laredo Health Department at (956) 795-4900.

