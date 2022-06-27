Laredo Health Department offering free HIV testing

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In honor of Pride Month and National HIV Testing Day, the City of Laredo will be hosting an event.

The health department will be offering free HIV tests.

The event will take place on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Testing will be available at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.

For more information you can call the Laredo Health Department at (956) 795-4900.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.