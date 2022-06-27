Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Police Department debunks social media post

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police debunk social media post(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is warning the public about sharing posts online that might now have accurate information on them.

Recently, a Laredo Facebook group warned the public about two individuals possibly linked to an attack and were on the run from authorities.

When we reached out to police regarding the post, authorities said that information was false.

They say they “Vetted” the information and nobody from the force could validate the story.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says, “You have to be really very cautious on about what you are sharing. Take it with a grain of salt that you’re seeing these things being posted. Anything can post this information. The actual origin of these two pictures were from Europe several years ago. So, somebody somewhere decided to play a practical joke for what reason, maybe it’s too hot outside, whatever it may be started to perpetuate this lie and now everybody was sharing it.”

Just last week, two women were harassed by a man at two local parks.

Police ask the public to be vigilant and that the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
In two separate incidents on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officers bust drugs at the Webb County Jail
21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest 3 Men in Connection to Shooting
Laredo Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Shooting
File photo: UISD students
Laredo school districts approve pay raises

Latest News

Authorities investigating case of animal cruelty
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Tractor trailer chase leads to crash in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
City to hold two Fourth of July events
City of Laredo to host two Fourth of July events