Laredo Police Department debunks social media post

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is warning the public about sharing posts online that might now have accurate information on them.

Recently, a Laredo Facebook group warned the public about two individuals possibly linked to an attack and were on the run from authorities.

When we reached out to police regarding the post, authorities said that information was false.

They say they “Vetted” the information and nobody from the force could validate the story.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says, “You have to be really very cautious on about what you are sharing. Take it with a grain of salt that you’re seeing these things being posted. Anything can post this information. The actual origin of these two pictures were from Europe several years ago. So, somebody somewhere decided to play a practical joke for what reason, maybe it’s too hot outside, whatever it may be started to perpetuate this lie and now everybody was sharing it.”

Just last week, two women were harassed by a man at two local parks.

Police ask the public to be vigilant and that the case remains under investigation.

