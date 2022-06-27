Laredo school districts approve pay raises

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo teachers are finally seeing a response to their requests.

Teachers had been protesting at board meetings of both districts demanding a change in their pay.

During the last board meetings, both UISD and LISD unanimously approved salary increases for their staff.

LISD Board President Hector “Tito” Garcia says although some may think this raise isn’t enough both districts are doing what they can afford.

Garcia says, “I understand that with inflation, regardless of what we do, I don’t think it’s enough. But that’s all that we could afford, and UISD is on the same ship. It’s not that we don’t want to give them, it’s that we have to come out with a balanced budget.”

As for UISD, the district is also applauding the decision of the board members.

Director of communications Susan Carlson says she’s heard good feedback from UISD staff.

Although it comes as good news, others say this is not the raise they were expecting.

Laredo United TSTA organizer Ernest Davila says this helps but not as much.

Davila says, “The districts know that they have had three years, three school years to make the necessary budget adjustments. The budget for personnel at both districts is over 80%. There is no excuse, districts have to work their budget and figure out how to compensate their employees.”

Davila said they appreciate what districts are doing but teachers need more.

Meanwhile, TSTA will continue to fight for all aspects of teachers’ rights.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.