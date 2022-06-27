Mayor Saenz speaks out on Interim City Manager’s resignation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In less than a month, Laredo’s interim city manager Keith Selman is leaving the position.

The city says the current deputy city manager will fill in for now.

Rosario Cabello will serve as the interim city manager.

On Friday, Selman said his decision to terminate his contracted was based on personal and family matters.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says the new city council members and mayor should be the ones to decide who should be the permanent replacement.

Mayor Saenz says, “I personally feel that Ms. Cabello should remain simply because the new mayor and council should be in November or December. I know for a fact that Mr. Selman came on board it took him at least a good 4 months to get familiarized with the issues, the personalities. That’s the fact that he had prior knowledge, he was here Laredo.

Saenz says he can’t foresee bringing in someone else from the outside into an interim manager position for four months when it will take him or her that long to get familiarized with all current issues in the city.

Selman took on the role of interim in January after former Laredo City Manager Robert Eads resigned.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.