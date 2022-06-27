Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo

A man wanted for murder is found in the Gateway City in April
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jairo Samir Hernandez Bautista wanted for murder in Honduras.

A man wanted for murder from Honduras is removed from the country.

He was captured trying to sneak into the United State through Laredo.

30-year-old Jairo Samir Hernandez Bautista was flown out of San Antonio and taken by Honduran National Police at the beginning of the month.

He was originally caught in April.

A background check showed an active arrest warrant.

His removal processing was finished at the start of this month.

