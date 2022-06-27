Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
A man wanted for murder is found in the Gateway City in April
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jairo Samir Hernandez Bautista wanted for murder in Honduras.
A man wanted for murder from Honduras is removed from the country.
He was captured trying to sneak into the United State through Laredo.
30-year-old Jairo Samir Hernandez Bautista was flown out of San Antonio and taken by Honduran National Police at the beginning of the month.
He was originally caught in April.
A background check showed an active arrest warrant.
His removal processing was finished at the start of this month.
