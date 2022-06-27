Shop Local
Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officers bust drugs at the Webb County Jail

Two men caught in two separate incidents
Two separate incidents on Wednesday.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Sheriff’s Office correctional officers seized small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine meant to make its way into the Webb County Jail in two separate incidents early Wednesday morning.

In the first instance, during intake procedures on Arturo Treviño, Jr., 40, who was initially brought in on charges of making a false report to a police officer, correctional officers noticed a small opening in his facemask and later discovered a small plastic baggie with a rocky white substance. Treviño attempted to swallow it, but the baggie fell out of his mouth. He was additionally charged with prohibited substance in a jail.

His total bond on both charges was set at $8,000 and he remains at the Webb County Jail.

In the second, during procedures with Abel Adrian Guzman, 25, correctional officers found a syringe, the bottom part of an aluminum can, and a white powdery substance later identified as crack cocaine. He was originally brought in on three different charges: including warrants from the 49th District Court for evading arrest detention with vehicle, evading arrest detention, and possession of a controlled substance.

Guzman is pending additional charges and he remains at the Webb County Jail.

