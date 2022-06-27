Shower Chances With Approaching Cold Front

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving south across north central Texas. South of the front is our tropical airmass. There are indications that a deeper layer of gulf moisture will flow west into our area Monday. This will be available to be lifted by the front to form clouds tall enough to produce scattered showers and thundershowers Monday evening and again on Tuesday. The atmosphere will begin to dry out and heat up beginning on Thursday, and especially at the end of the week and weekend.

