Shower Chances With Nearby Front

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will stall out and weaken near our area tonight through Tuesday. Moist air lifting above the front will produce some clouds tall enough to produce showers and thundershowers. The showers are not forming a solid line of rain, and it will be a matter of luck to have an individual shower pass over a given spot. Some spots could get a half of an inch of rain tonight while other locations are missed. I will watch a weak disturbance in the gulf. It will likely bring most of it’s rain into coastal and eastern Texas during the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.