Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly six-dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit ends in a crash.

The incident happened last week at the I-35 checkpoint when the driver of the commercial vehicle was sent to secondary inspection.

The suspect then drove off but then crashed at a gas station in Encinal.

Border Patrol agents and the Encinal Police Department found close to 70 undocumented individuals inside the trailer.

The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
In two separate incidents on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officers bust drugs at the Webb County Jail
21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest 3 Men in Connection to Shooting
Laredo Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Shooting
File photo: UISD students
Laredo school districts approve pay raises

Latest News

Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
City to hold two Fourth of July events
City of Laredo to host two Fourth of July events
Txdot launches drunk driving campaign
TxDOT launches faces of drunk driving campaign
TxDOT launches faces of drunk driving campaign