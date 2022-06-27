Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly six-dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit ends in a crash.

The incident happened last week at the I-35 checkpoint when the driver of the commercial vehicle was sent to secondary inspection.

The suspect then drove off but then crashed at a gas station in Encinal.

Border Patrol agents and the Encinal Police Department found close to 70 undocumented individuals inside the trailer.

The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

