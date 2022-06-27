TxDOT launches faces of drunk driving campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign urging drivers to avoid drinking and driving.

The faces of drunk driving campaign shows people who have lost a loved one due to a bad decision or have DWI’s.

Raul Leal, a spokesperson for TxDOT says drunk driving accidents are on the rise.

Leal says, last year 24 percent of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by a drunk driver, that translates to an average of one person dying every eight hours and 15 minutes and in 2021, Texas saw 25,261 related driving traffic crashes. An increase of nine percent over the year 2020.

The campaign will kick off during the Independence Day weekend.

Leal says the Laredo Police Department will increase patrolling in the area to stop these accidents from happening.

