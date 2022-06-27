Webb County funds to help pave the way for colonia residents

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Efforts to fix the streets of the Pueblo Nuevo subdivision continue.

Webb County announced the approval of $350,000 in funding from the Community Development Block Grant.

Some streets have already been paved but officials say more can still be done, especially when it comes to the quality of life for the residents in the area.

Rosaura Tijerina says “Sometimes school buses cannot go in to pick up children because there’s a lot of holes, and there’s a lot of streets that are not being able to be driven by. So, what we are doing is to pave as many streets as possible.”

Tijerina goes on to say that it’s going to take some time, but hopefully all colonia streets will be paved.

The project is currently in phase two and they have up until February of 2024 to get as much done as possible.

