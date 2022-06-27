Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two dogs that were found abandoned last week chained up in a vacant lot during sweltering conditions are now safe.

Deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office found the dogs near a lot in the Los Centenarios subdivision off of Highway 59.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says they are continuing to investigate the case.

Cuellar says, “The investigation is showing is that they were tied there only to be left to die. Now we have them safe and sound, and we fed them with water, food and everything and I’m contacting the count attorney for guidance as far as what we can do with the two puppies.

If you have any information on the case, Sheriff Cuellar is asking the community to contact his office at 956-415-2878 or call 956-727-TIPS.

All information will remain anonymous.

