Agents arrest convicted sex offender in south Laredo
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender in south Laredo over the weekend.
The arrest happened on June 26 when agents arrested a group of undocumented people in the southern area.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Billy Eduardo Vasquez-Rodriguez, a Mexican National.
Record checks revealed, Vasquez-Rodriguez, had a prior felony conviction for sexual assault of a child and was a registered sex offender out of Mission, Texas.
He was taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.
