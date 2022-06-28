Cuban National sentenced to prison for drug trafficking charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 47-yerar-old Cuban National will spend over a decade behind bars for conspiring to distribute large amounts of drugs out of three cities in the U.S.

Juan Suarez-Pupo pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges from an arrest that happened three years ago.

In April of 2019, authorities in Laredo launched an investigation on a drug trafficking organization that was operating in Laredo.

During the investigation, officers seized over 1300 pounds of marijuana and 22 pounds of cocaine valued at $650,000.

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that described Suarez-Pupo as a leader within the drug trafficking organization and that he oversaw smuggling operations in both Texas and Florida.

He also had connections in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Suarez Pupo was sentence to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Co-defendant and Laredo resident Charlie Gonzalez, 36, was previously sentenced to 135 months for his role in the conspiracy to smuggle narcotics to Houston, Dallas and Louisville, Kentucky. Judge Garcia Marmolejo found that, like Suarez-Pupo, Gonzalez was a leader within the drug trafficking organization and that he had significant involvement. The court also considered Gonzalez’s 27 prior arrests, which included 11 assaults, six-gun charges, two money laundering offenses and a murder. Judge Marmolejo additionally imposed a sentencing enhancement against Gonzalez for threatening the life of the federal agent who arrested him.

Additional co-conspirators Ildefonso Martinez Jr., 40, Laredo, and Jesus Antonio Trevino-Cabrera, 43, Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, were also previously sentenced for their involvement. They received prison terms of 36 and 26 months, respectively.

