CVS, Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases following surge

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - CVS says it is limiting the number of “Plan b” pills that customers can purchase on its website.

The company says the move is to ensure “Consistent supply on store shelves.”

Days following the supreme court decision, many took to social media to urge people to stock up on contraceptive pills.

Over the weekend, CVS Health began limiting purchases of the drug to three per order.

The emergency contraceptive pills can be purchased over-the-counter without an ID or prescription.

