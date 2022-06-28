Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
CVS, Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases following surge

By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - CVS says it is limiting the number of “Plan b” pills that customers can purchase on its website.

The company says the move is to ensure “Consistent supply on store shelves.”

Days following the supreme court decision, many took to social media to urge people to stock up on contraceptive pills.

Over the weekend, CVS Health began limiting purchases of the drug to three per order.

The emergency contraceptive pills can be purchased over-the-counter without an ID or prescription.

