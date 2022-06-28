The dangers of chasing the ‘American Dream’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It has been over 24 hours since the discovery of dozens of undocumented immigrants found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas. It’s a tragedy that hits home to many chasing a better life.

For many undocumented immigrants, the challenges don’t stop when crossing the Rio Grande. If they want to continue further north into the country, at one point or another, a checkpoint becomes a barrier. Undocumented people would either have to get on a train, walk through the brush, or hide in a vehicle to pass the inspection, just like those who were found in San Antonio.

Anthony Alvarez and Samuel Briceno are heartbroken to hear about Monday night’s tragedy but are not shocked. They know many immigrants will go through great danger in an attempt to come to the United States. Briceno says he knows every immigrant is coming with the same objective: to better the lives of their families.

Alvarez and Briceno are staying at a Catholic Charities shelter waiting for their legal process to be finished. They are familiar with the dangers of the journey of those who don’t have the proper documents. The men say the victim’s families were probably thinking about the possible worst outcome for the last couple of days which eventually became their reality.

Congressman for District 28, Henry Cuellar says the tractor-trailer traveled north on I-35, passing the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. “The driver and two other people are in custody. They are investigating what happened. It appears that this truck came from up IH35 through the checkpoint in Laredo,” Cuellar says. KGNS reached out to Border Patrol to ask about the tractor allegedly traveling through the Laredo checkpoint, but we have not received an answer.

More than 20 victims have been identified as Mexican nationals and the Mexican government announced it would assist the families.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.