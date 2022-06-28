Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

The dangers of chasing the ‘American Dream’

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It has been over 24 hours since the discovery of dozens of undocumented immigrants found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas. It’s a tragedy that hits home to many chasing a better life.

For many undocumented immigrants, the challenges don’t stop when crossing the Rio Grande. If they want to continue further north into the country, at one point or another, a checkpoint becomes a barrier. Undocumented people would either have to get on a train, walk through the brush, or hide in a vehicle to pass the inspection, just like those who were found in San Antonio.

Anthony Alvarez and Samuel Briceno are heartbroken to hear about Monday night’s tragedy but are not shocked. They know many immigrants will go through great danger in an attempt to come to the United States. Briceno says he knows every immigrant is coming with the same objective: to better the lives of their families.

Alvarez and Briceno are staying at a Catholic Charities shelter waiting for their legal process to be finished. They are familiar with the dangers of the journey of those who don’t have the proper documents. The men say the victim’s families were probably thinking about the possible worst outcome for the last couple of days which eventually became their reality.

Congressman for District 28, Henry Cuellar says the tractor-trailer traveled north on I-35, passing the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. “The driver and two other people are in custody. They are investigating what happened. It appears that this truck came from up IH35 through the checkpoint in Laredo,” Cuellar says. KGNS reached out to Border Patrol to ask about the tractor allegedly traveling through the Laredo checkpoint, but we have not received an answer.

More than 20 victims have been identified as Mexican nationals and the Mexican government announced it would assist the families.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
File photo: UISD students
Laredo school districts approve pay raises
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Water tank serving La Presa residents up and running again
Water tank serving La Presa residents up and running again
Webb County Commissioners discuss water rate increase
Webb County Commissioners discuss water rate increase
Authorities find 51 undocumented immigrants dead in trailer
Authorities find 51 undocumented immigrants dead in trailer
La Presa water tanks up and running
Water tank serving La Presa residents up and running again