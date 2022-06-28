Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua, Colombia.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said the fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
File photo: UISD students
Laredo school districts approve pay raises
21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement

Latest News

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others