Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from the hospital

Eighth Grader of the Month
Eleven officers -- including Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo -- were inside Robb Elementary within three minutes of a gunman entering on May 24, a law enforcement source close to the investigation tells CNN.(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The grandmother of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde Elementary School was released from the hospital.

Celia Sally Gonzalez, 66 years of age was shot in the face inside her home by her grandson Salvador Ramos before he opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24.

Gonzalez was able to call for help and was flown to San Antonio’s University Hospital.

The spokesperson said another victim, a 10-year-old girl, has been upgraded to good condition, which typically means the patient is stable and that recovery is progressing.

Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
LISD opens Lamar Middle School Field for public use
LISD opens Lamar Middle School Field for public use