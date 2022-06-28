Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
At least 46 undocumented immigrants found dead in San Antonio

16 victims, including four children, taken to area hospitals
The gruesome discovery was made in a tractor trailer on Monday.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of migrants were found dead Monday in the trailer of a big-rig truck in San Antonio.

First responders say at least 46 people were found dead. Sixteen people, including four children, were taken to area hospitals. Police say they were discovered when someone working nearby heard cries for help.

Three people have taken into custody, but local police could not elaborate on their connection to the deaths as the case is now being covered by federal investigators.

It is not known if there is a connection to Laredo at this time.

