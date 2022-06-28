LISD to hold special board meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The LISD Board of Trustees will be holding a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the 2022-2023 annual budget.

There will be two public hearings before the special called meeting.

The first public hearing is at five to discuss the use of funds for several federal programs.

The second public hearing will be at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the budget and proposed tax rate.

The special called meeting will then take place at 5:30.

The public hearings and special called meeting will all take place in the Amber Yeary Board Room located at 1620 Houston Street.

