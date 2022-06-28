LISD opens Lamar Middle School Field for public use

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - There’s a new option for those looking to get some exercise.

Laredo ISD has opened the Lamar Middle School field to the public through July 21st.

The track around the football field can be used for both walking and jogging.

It will be open Monday through Thursday in the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be closed Wednesday, June 29, due to LISD seven on seven football games.

The track will also be closed Monday, July 4, through Thursday, July 7, due to district-wide holidays.

Free parking will be available, and security will be provided.

The parking lot and field entrance is located at the corner of Texas Ave. and Lane St.

For more information, you can contact the LISD Athletic Office at 956-273-1220.

