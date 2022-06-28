Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Mexican president blames poverty and border security for migrant deaths

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the migrants who died in the trailer found in San Antonio.

Obrador said in an address that his government is already involved particularly when it comes to the families of the victims.

“Our consul has been there since yesterday, there are also immigration officials from Mexico, and we will be attentive to support the families of the victims, the transfer of the bodies and, of course, carry out the investigation in what corresponds to us because these unfortunate events that, of course, have to do with the situation of poverty, of despair of Central American brothers, of Mexicans, happen because there is also human trafficking and lack of controls. In this case, on the border of Mexico or the United States and in the United States”, said Obrador.

Obrador went on to attribute the events to the poverty that he says is being seen not only in Mexico but in Central America as well.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
File photo: UISD students
Laredo school districts approve pay raises
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait at Mexico camp hoping for asylum
Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait at Mexico camp hoping for asylum
Body of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa found
Missing Nuevo Leon teen found dead
Missing Nuevo Leon teen found dead
Missing Nuevo Leon teen found dead