Mexican president blames poverty and border security for migrant deaths

(CNN) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the migrants who died in the trailer found in San Antonio.

Obrador said in an address that his government is already involved particularly when it comes to the families of the victims.

“Our consul has been there since yesterday, there are also immigration officials from Mexico, and we will be attentive to support the families of the victims, the transfer of the bodies and, of course, carry out the investigation in what corresponds to us because these unfortunate events that, of course, have to do with the situation of poverty, of despair of Central American brothers, of Mexicans, happen because there is also human trafficking and lack of controls. In this case, on the border of Mexico or the United States and in the United States”, said Obrador.

Obrador went on to attribute the events to the poverty that he says is being seen not only in Mexico but in Central America as well.

