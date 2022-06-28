Police: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.

Authorities did not provide further details on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation.

The victims were a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida whose wife was hospitalized.

The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma. It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.

