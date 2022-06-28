Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Shower Chance This Evening, Drier Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered showers and thundershowers are in our area associated with daytime heating, the west moving sea breeze, and a nearby front. Scattered does not mean that the showers that do occur would be light. Watching a disturbance in the gulf. Most of it’s rain will be east of us toward coastal and southeast Texas, but will watch. Hotter, drier air will expand above south Texas by late week.

