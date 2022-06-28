Shower Chance This Evening, Drier Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered showers and thundershowers are in our area associated with daytime heating, the west moving sea breeze, and a nearby front. Scattered does not mean that the showers that do occur would be light. Watching a disturbance in the gulf. Most of it’s rain will be east of us toward coastal and southeast Texas, but will watch. Hotter, drier air will expand above south Texas by late week.

