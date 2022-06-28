Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Last chance for rain Laredo

By Lorena Ibarra
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We were expecting to hear some thunder Monday night, but as luck would have it, those hopes fell short.

We started our Tuesday morning nice and breezy, and we are going to be a little on the cooler side, if you count 90s as cooler.

Expect a high of 98 degrees, with a 40 percent chance of rain.

After Tuesday those chances of rain will dissipate but we’ll stay below the 100 degree radar for the next few days up until Thursday.

On Friday expect a high of 100 and lows in the 80s.

As we inch closer to the Fourth of July weekend, expect a high of 103 and 105, so it looks like we are starting July hot and humid.

