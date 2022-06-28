Tecos of Los Dos Laredos heating up on the field

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are officially in the nitty gritty of the Tecos’ season with only 36 games left on the schedule and the border team continues to be heating up as July approaches.

Coming out of the all-star break and getting six straight at home, Los Dos Laredos was able to keep up their solid play of late taking two of three from both Laguna and Leon.

That runs the Tecolotes record to 39 wins and 15 losses on the season, good for a 722 winning percentage.

To put things into perspective, if you gave that winning percentage to a major league club it would result in 117 wins over their 162-game season.

The major league record for most wins in a season is 116 which is one less than the Tecos would be on target for.

Even with that, they still only have a two-game lead on Tijuana for the top spot in the north.

Now though comes a big week as Los Dos heads south to take on the top two teams in the other division starting with three against Mexico starting Tuesday night before a trio of games in Periscos.

The Tecos will return to the border next Monday.

