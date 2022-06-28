Shop Local
Two Texas workers trapped after trench collapses

By Rosemond Crown and Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JARRELL, TX. (KWTX) - Two people are trapped roughly 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, that’s according to KWTX.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate. The cause is still unknown at this time.

An official said the status of the workers buried is unknown.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

No further information is available at this time.

