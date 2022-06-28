Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie "Hocus Pocus 2” on Tuesday. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie “Hocus Pocus 2″ on Tuesday.

The original 1993 cult classic saw three witch sisters woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ is scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
File photo: UISD students
Laredo school districts approve pay raises
21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement

Latest News

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up....
Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says
Webb County Fire Department to receive new units
Webb County approves fire fleet financing package
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation