Eighth Grader of the Month
Water tank serving La Presa residents up and running again

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A water tank serving a community to the south of Laredo has reportedly been fixed.

Residents had reported on Friday, June 24 that the dispenser over by the La Presa Community Center was not working. Tanks were put in place to serve people in the area over the weekend while the tank got fixed. As of Monday, June 27, it’s back up and running.

Water tank serving La Presa residents up and running again
