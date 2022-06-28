Webb County approves fire fleet financing package

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is one step closer to receiving a new fleet of fire units.

During Monday’s Commissioner’s Court, officials approved a financing package for the replacement of the fire department’s fleet.

The ten units, which include four fire engines, four brush trucks, one water tanker, and one ambulance have now been put on order.

Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says through the financing package, this fleet is set to arrive in two years from then a fire apparatus replacement cycle will start.

Landin says that in seven years all these units will be cycled out and new units will replace them.

This is to ensure the county firefighters have the best and up to date equipment to continue to do their job.

Landin says the reason why the fleets are set to come in two years is due to material and supply shortages.

Typically, it is a one year wait.

