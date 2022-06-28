Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Webb County approves fire fleet financing package

Webb County Fire Department to receive new units
Webb County Fire Department to receive new units(KGNS)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is one step closer to receiving a new fleet of fire units.

During Monday’s Commissioner’s Court, officials approved a financing package for the replacement of the fire department’s fleet.

The ten units, which include four fire engines, four brush trucks, one water tanker, and one ambulance have now been put on order.

Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says through the financing package, this fleet is set to arrive in two years from then a fire apparatus replacement cycle will start.

Landin says that in seven years all these units will be cycled out and new units will replace them.

This is to ensure the county firefighters have the best and up to date equipment to continue to do their job.

Landin says the reason why the fleets are set to come in two years is due to material and supply shortages.

Typically, it is a one year wait.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo
File photo: UISD students
Laredo school districts approve pay raises
21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny
Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement

Latest News

Gruesome discovery made in a tractor trailer on Monday.
At least 46 undocumented immigrants found dead in San Antonio
Dozens of undocumented immigrants are found dead in San Antonio
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chances With Nearby Front
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast