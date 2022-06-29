Shop Local
Accident causes road closures on I-35

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A major vehicle accident on I-35 is causing road closures in Webb County

According to TxDOT a crash is being reported on I-35 northbound near mile marker 25.

As a result, the main lanes are closed and traffic is being rerouted to the east frontage road at the Callahan Interchange.

Authorities are advising drivers who are heading in that direction to drive with extreme caution and expect delays.

