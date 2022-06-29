Shop Local
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer

File photo: Agents shut down stash house
File photo: Agents shut down stash house(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 73-year-old man out of Houston pleads guilty to human smuggling.

Anthony Alfred Boring was arrested back in April 2022. He reportedly pulled up to the checkpoint along I-35, driving a truck pulling a locked utility trailer.

According to documents, when questioned about his cargo, he appeared shocked, turned pale, and mumbled, “I don’t know.” When agents opened the trailer, they found 145 undocumented immigrants inside.

One of the people described how hot it was in the trailer and that it was excessively packed with bodies. Also, there was no drinking water in the trailer.

Boring faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

