How hot does it get inside a tractor-trailer?

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering under the Texas sun, just how hot does it get inside a trailer?

When not on, some refrigerated units, or reefers, can reach temperatures over 110 degrees in a matter of minutes.

At a truck stop located on Santa Maria Avenue, the heat was already strong even in the morning hours. Louie Aldilaimi, a truck driver, let us look inside his trailer. He shared that the walls of the reefer have an inside layer of foam. So when the temperature outside the reefer increases, so does the inside.

Aldilaimi’s trailer is similar to the one that was found on the outskirts of San Antonio in what is believed to be the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border. Aldilaimi’s reefer has a draining tube where water goes through. It’s believed that maybe the migrants were using this kind of tube to get air.

The investigation will tell just how long the victims were inside the unit before many lost their lives.

