JP Precinct Four rolls out new option to pay for traffic fines

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - People with outstanding fines in precinct four will have a new option to take care of business.

Instead of having to go to court, they can now pay online.

Payments can be made through the Justice of the Peace Precinct Four’s section of the Webb County website.

It’s under the tab labeled “Pay traffic tickets online.”

Judge Jose Salinas spoke says it’s a convenient way for people to take care of their fines in a timely fashion.

Judge Salinas says, “If they don’t contest the ticket, they can pay online. Of course, there’s a 3.50 that you have to pay, an extra bit of money, but you’ll take care of the ticket without having to come in to court.”

People who wish to contest their tickets or make other arrangements will ultimately have to go to court.

