Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

JP Precinct Four rolls out new option to pay for traffic fines

Webb County rolls out new way to pay traffic fines
Webb County rolls out new way to pay traffic fines(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - People with outstanding fines in precinct four will have a new option to take care of business.

Instead of having to go to court, they can now pay online.

Payments can be made through the Justice of the Peace Precinct Four’s section of the Webb County website.

It’s under the tab labeled “Pay traffic tickets online.”

Judge Jose Salinas spoke says it’s a convenient way for people to take care of their fines in a timely fashion.

Judge Salinas says, “If they don’t contest the ticket, they can pay online. Of course, there’s a 3.50 that you have to pay, an extra bit of money, but you’ll take care of the ticket without having to come in to court.”

People who wish to contest their tickets or make other arrangements will ultimately have to go to court.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Two Texas workers trapped after trench collapses
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
Tractor trailer chase leads to crash in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Gruesome discovery made in a tractor trailer on Monday.
At least 46 undocumented immigrants found dead in San Antonio

Latest News

Accident reported on Mines Road
Motorcycle accident reported on Mines Road
File photo
LISD receives funds to help homeless students
Laredo Sector Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35
Laredo Sector Border Patrol sees increase in tractor trailer smuggling
Man indicted on child pornography charges