Laredo Medical Center welcomes 16 doctors to residency program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A big rite of passage for 16 physicians as Laredo Medical Center (LMC) welcomed them as the future of the city’s medical field on Wednesday, June 29.

The program’s fifth class consists of eight resident physicians for family medicine and eight for internal medicine. Each resident was introduced and received their white lab coat to signal their start in the three-year-long residency programs, which begins on Friday, July 1. They will join current residents, bringing a total of 47 residents enrolled in the programs.

”We need more doctors in Laredo,” says Dr. Andres Martinez, MD, an internal medicine resident at LMC. “That’s the main reason they opened this program here and that’s why they’re preparing more specialists, more internal medicine and family medicine doctors, so there are more doctors for the city,” says Dr. Martinez.

Dr. Christopher Ganson, DO, another internal medicine resident at LMC says, ”that’s one of the reasons why I chose to come to Laredo because there is that community and there is a lot of culture, and I want to be able to serve the community and help out the community.”

The LMC residency programs began in 2018. They are the city’s only graduate medical education programs.

