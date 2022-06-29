Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Medical Center welcomes 16 doctors to residency program

LMC welcomes 16 doctors to residency program
LMC welcomes 16 doctors to residency program(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A big rite of passage for 16 physicians as Laredo Medical Center (LMC) welcomed them as the future of the city’s medical field on Wednesday, June 29.

The program’s fifth class consists of eight resident physicians for family medicine and eight for internal medicine. Each resident was introduced and received their white lab coat to signal their start in the three-year-long residency programs, which begins on Friday, July 1. They will join current residents, bringing a total of 47 residents enrolled in the programs.

”We need more doctors in Laredo,” says Dr. Andres Martinez, MD, an internal medicine resident at LMC. “That’s the main reason they opened this program here and that’s why they’re preparing more specialists, more internal medicine and family medicine doctors, so there are more doctors for the city,” says Dr. Martinez.

Dr. Christopher Ganson, DO, another internal medicine resident at LMC says, ”that’s one of the reasons why I chose to come to Laredo because there is that community and there is a lot of culture, and I want to be able to serve the community and help out the community.”

The LMC residency programs began in 2018. They are the city’s only graduate medical education programs.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Two Texas workers trapped after trench collapses
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
Tractor trailer chase leads to crash in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Gruesome discovery made in a tractor trailer on Monday.
At least 46 undocumented immigrants found dead in San Antonio

Latest News

File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Eggo
Pet of the week: Eggo