Laredo Sector Border Patrol sees increase in tractor trailer smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The I-35 checkpoint 30 miles north of Laredo is in the spotlight after officials confirmed a trailer carrying over 50 undocumented immigrants passed through the area.

Hundreds of tractor-trailers and vehicles go through the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35 on a daily basis.

In the Laredo Sector, there are six checkpoints.

Border Patrol says they have 1,800 agents patrolling the sector, 30 percent of which are at different checkpoints and on rotation.

The checkpoints are open 24 hours a day and 365 days of the year.

On Tuesday, government officials confirmed the tractor-trailer found in San Antonio with dozens of migrants dead passed through the I–35 checkpoint north of Laredo.

This isn’t the only tragedy that involved a tractor trailer that was heading north or cross Laredo checkpoints.

U.S Congressman Henry Cuellar represents the area, and he says these tragedies will always be remembered.

“In 2017 in San Antonio also there were 10 migrants that died in 2017. In 2003 in Victoria, Texas 19 migrants”, said Cuellar.

With so many trailers passing through our checkpoints, KGNS reached out to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol on the process of checking vehicles and what goes into a secondary inspection.

The agency says they cannot comment at this time because there is an ongoing investigation taking place.

However, the Border Patrol Union President Hector Garza says these cases are a tragedy.

Garza says, “So what these cartels do is get desperate and start putting people in tractor trailers and unfortunately our agents are mostly processing, we cannot be stopping them from crossing the border and these are the tragedies that result.”

Although the investigation continues, on Wednesday KGNS reached out once again to CBP officials in Washington D.C. to confirm Cuellar’s statements on whether the trailer was inspected at the Laredo checkpoint.

We have yet to hear a response.

In the 2017 case, the driver of the truck was sentenced to life without parole in a federal prison.

