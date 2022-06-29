Man accused of DWI found with handgun and child in car

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly driving intoxicated with his young son in the vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested Raul Rene Gutierrez Jr. on Saturday, June 25.

According to police, at around 11 p.m. a sergeant was patrolling the 200 block of East Del Mar Boulevard and allegedly spotted a truck driving above the speed limit.

Reports say the sergeant stopped the brown Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gutierrez.

Gutierrez told the sergeant that he was armed with a handgun and had his nine-year-old son in the truck.

Authorities say Gutierrez was showing signs of intoxication, so a sobriety test was performed, and Gutierrez failed to pass.

He was arrested on the scene for driving while intoxicated and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was later taken to the Webb County Jail.

