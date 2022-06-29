Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man accused of DWI found with handgun and child in car

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly driving intoxicated with his young son in the vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested Raul Rene Gutierrez Jr. on Saturday, June 25.

According to police, at around 11 p.m. a sergeant was patrolling the 200 block of East Del Mar Boulevard and allegedly spotted a truck driving above the speed limit.

Reports say the sergeant stopped the brown Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gutierrez.

Gutierrez told the sergeant that he was armed with a handgun and had his nine-year-old son in the truck.

Authorities say Gutierrez was showing signs of intoxication, so a sobriety test was performed, and Gutierrez failed to pass.

He was arrested on the scene for driving while intoxicated and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was later taken to the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Two Texas workers trapped after trench collapses
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
Tractor trailer chase leads to crash in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Gruesome discovery made in a tractor trailer on Monday.
At least 46 undocumented immigrants found dead in San Antonio

Latest News

City of Laredo Hall Annex
Tax deadline looming for Laredo property owners
Property tax deadline looming
LMC welcomes 16 doctors to residency program
Man accused of DWI found with handgun and child in car
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer