Man indicted on child pornography charges

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly having pornographic images of minors on his phone.

On June 6, law enforcement seized a cell phone during a human smuggling investigation near Carrizo Springs.

According to reports, the phone belonged to 24-year-old Cristian Dolores Munoz-de la Rosa.

After an inspection, agents say they allegedly found about 20 child pornographic images on the device.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Dolores Munoz-de la Rosa.

He is being charged with possession and transportation of child pornography

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in a federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.