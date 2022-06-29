Shop Local
Motorcycle accident reported on Mines Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is flown to a San Antonio hospital after being involved in an accident on a busy Laredo street.

The accident happened on Mines Road and Lowry.

Details are light at the moment, a motorcycle and a vehicle sustained heavy damage during the collision.

Laredo Police did confirm the motorcyclist was flown to San Antonio due to the severity of his injuries.

Authorities are in the area assessing the damages.

The accident has caused the temporary reduction to one lane of travel South starting at Quail Creek

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes to get to their destination.

