Pet of the week: Eggo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of pet of the Week, LAPS introduces us to one pup that you don’t want to ‘leggo’.

Eggo has been with the shelter since he was four months old, and now he is going on a year old and is still in need of a home.

Eggo loves long walks, playing fetch and playing with chew toys!

If you would like to adopt Eggo, you can head on over to LAPS, they are open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information call (956) 724-8364.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.