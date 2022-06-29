Tax deadline looming for Laredo property owners

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Property owners have less than 24 hours to pay their city taxes.

If a payment s not made by then, penalties and interests will start accumulating by this Friday.

According to the City of Laredo Tax Assessor Dora Maldonado, if the delinquent amount is not paid, they will assess an additional 50 percent attorney fees in addition to the fees that are already owed.

“We have taxpayers that went into the split payment program, and they made the first payment and the first half is paid by November 30th and the second is due on June 30th, so those are not delinquent yet so we encourage those taxpayers to pay those taxes to avoid paying penalties and interest on July the first which will start at 13 percent penalty and interest”, said Maldonado.

City of Laredo taxes can be paid at City Hall located at 1110 Houston Street or the City Hall Annex at 1102 Bob Bullock Loop. You can also pay online on the city’s website or pay by mail or phone at (956) 791-7300.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.