Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Tax deadline looming for Laredo property owners

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Property owners have less than 24 hours to pay their city taxes.

If a payment s not made by then, penalties and interests will start accumulating by this Friday.

According to the City of Laredo Tax Assessor Dora Maldonado, if the delinquent amount is not paid, they will assess an additional 50 percent attorney fees in addition to the fees that are already owed.

“We have taxpayers that went into the split payment program, and they made the first payment and the first half is paid by November 30th and the second is due on June 30th, so those are not delinquent yet so we encourage those taxpayers to pay those taxes to avoid paying penalties and interest on July the first which will start at 13 percent penalty and interest”, said Maldonado.

City of Laredo taxes can be paid at City Hall located at 1110 Houston Street or the City Hall Annex at 1102 Bob Bullock Loop. You can also pay online on the city’s website or pay by mail or phone at (956) 791-7300.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Two Texas workers trapped after trench collapses
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
Tractor trailer chase leads to crash in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Gruesome discovery made in a tractor trailer on Monday.
At least 46 undocumented immigrants found dead in San Antonio

Latest News

Man indicted on child pornography charges
Property tax deadline looming
LMC welcomes 16 doctors to residency program
Man accused of DWI found with handgun and child in car