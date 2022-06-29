Thunder and rain quietly passed us by

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some parts of south Texas got some rain Tuesday evening, most of Laredo remained relatively dry.

Those chances of rain continue to decrease in our area and temperatures will increase.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a high of about 97 degrees and a high of 98 on Thursday.

By Friday, expect to see a high of about 100 degrees.

As for our Fourth of July weekend, expect nothing but hot and humid conditions with clear and sunny skies.

Expect a high of 103 on Fourth of July and 104 on Tuesday.

It looks like we are starting the month of July with plenty of heat, as it should be.

