Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Thunder and rain quietly passed us by

By Lorena Ibarra
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some parts of south Texas got some rain Tuesday evening, most of Laredo remained relatively dry.

Those chances of rain continue to decrease in our area and temperatures will increase.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a high of about 97 degrees and a high of 98 on Thursday.

By Friday, expect to see a high of about 100 degrees.

As for our Fourth of July weekend, expect nothing but hot and humid conditions with clear and sunny skies.

Expect a high of 103 on Fourth of July and 104 on Tuesday.

It looks like we are starting the month of July with plenty of heat, as it should be.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police debunk social media post
Laredo Police Department debunks social media post
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Two Texas workers trapped after trench collapses
Tractor trailer chase leads to crash in Encinal
Subjects arrested after tractor trailer pursuit ends in Encinal
Gruesome discovery made in a tractor trailer on Monday.
At least 46 undocumented immigrants found dead in San Antonio
Lorena Ibarra
Last chance for rain Laredo

Latest News

Heat Continues
Heat Continues
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chance This Evening, Drier Late Week
Last chance for rain Laredo
Lorena Ibarra
Last chance for rain Laredo