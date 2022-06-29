Shop Local
Tropical Disturbance Will Pass to Our East

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A tropical disturbance may become more organized, may become a tropical depression as it moves west to near the Texas coast, and then turn northward, near the coast. Most of the rain will be near/north/east of it’s center, and will impact mainly areas near the coast, and north along the coast into southeastern Texas by Friday. Our shower chances will be more related to any isolated showers that could reach our area with the sea breeze that moves west into our area during most summer late afternoons or evenings. Any showers would be isolated, and much of the area will be dry.

