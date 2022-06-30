Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week

Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.(GOLFX via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany.

The boy disappeared on June 17 in the town of Oldenburg.

Search parties spent days looking for him until somebody heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover about 330 yards from the boy’s home on June 25.

Rescuers found the boy naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, but otherwise unharmed.

Oldenburg police said Tuesday that their investigation concluded the boy likely climbed into a drain near his home and then lost inside the narrow tunnels.

The boy is still in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Update: Encinal car chase results in 4 fatalities and 3 injuries
Accident reported on Mines Road
Motorcycle accident reported on Mines Road
Officials believe his route may have started near Laredo.
Driver arrested for alleged role in human smuggling deaths in San Antonio
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer

Latest News

Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
A Hotter 7 Day Period!
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt