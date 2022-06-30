Shop Local
Adult swimming lessons offered by the city

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s never too late to learn how to swim.

The city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department will host swimming lessons for adults at the Reverend Deacon Leonel and Irma San Miguel swimming pool located at 10202 International Boulevard. The lessons are for ages 18 and up and are $30 per month. If you’re 62 or above the lessons are only $10 per month.

Registration is ongoing and you can sign up at the department’s website or at the Aquatics Office at 202 West Plum Street. You can also contact them at 956-794-1765.

