Driver arrested for alleged role in human smuggling deaths in San Antonio

Officials believe his route may have started by Laredo
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man accused of driving the 18-wheeler that carried the 53 migrants who died in Monday’s human smuggling tragedy has been arrested.

Homero Zamorano, Jr. was arrested on criminal charges following his alleged involvement in human smuggling. The border patrol says Zamorano can be seen in a surveillance photo from Monday.

Just before passing through a customs checkpoint in the city of Encinal.

Authorities believe Zamorano started his route near Laredo on Monday, before abandoning the truck on the southwest side of San Antonio.

