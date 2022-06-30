A Hotter 7 Day Period!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak disturbance in the gulf is moving north toward the upper Texas coast, taking it’s rains by to our east. Our only slim hope for rain would be on Friday with the sea breeze (not much of a chance), and on Saturday with the sea breeze or with an upper level low over the high terrain of Mexico to our west (again, not a big chance). The trend during Sunday through late next week is toward a drier and hotter atmosphere above. We may approach 105F next week.

